Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF)

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Aixtron (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aixtron in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of AIXXF opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.37. Aixtron has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $31.17.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

