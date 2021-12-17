Morgan Stanley Lowers Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Price Target to $30.00

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OUT. Zacks Investment Research raised Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

OUT opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.46 and a beta of 1.76. Outfront Media has a one year low of $16.99 and a one year high of $28.99.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.12). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Outfront Media will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Outfront Media by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,615,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,408,000 after buying an additional 716,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Outfront Media by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,402,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $463,733,000 after buying an additional 106,750 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Outfront Media by 415.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,634,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,787,000 after buying an additional 3,735,122 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Outfront Media by 60.5% during the second quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,254,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,212,000 after buying an additional 1,226,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its stake in Outfront Media by 1.7% during the second quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,209,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,117,000 after buying an additional 52,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

