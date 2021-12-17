Morgan Stanley Purchases 509,899 Shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,672,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509,899 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 22.12% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF worth $175,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 341.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 33,024 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBA opened at $47.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.46. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $53.32.

