Morgan Stanley Reiterates “CHF 480” Price Target for Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN)

Morgan Stanley set a CHF 480 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZURN has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 393 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a CHF 500 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays set a CHF 440 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 445 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 490 price objective on Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zurich Insurance Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 445.60.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12-month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.