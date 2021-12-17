Morgan Stanley Takes $187.96 Million Position in ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,900,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,956,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of ironSource as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IS. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Get ironSource alerts:

Shares of IS opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.22. ironSource Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $13.14.

IS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ironSource in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ironSource from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.95.

ironSource Profile

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS).

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.