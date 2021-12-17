MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. MP Materials posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $16,222,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 86,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $3,484,730.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 27.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MP stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $42.45. 74,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,742,106. MP Materials has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $51.77. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 17.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average of $35.97.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

