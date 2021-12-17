MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Stake Boosted by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,067 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in MP Materials by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Canal Insurance CO acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $495,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $715,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,482,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in MP Materials by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

MP opened at $41.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.87. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a current ratio of 17.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.46 and a beta of 3.56.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. The firm had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $16,222,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

