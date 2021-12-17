M&T Bank Corp Reduces Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,378,223 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 64,225 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $73,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Intel by 407.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $484,408,000 after buying an additional 6,928,482 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after buying an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth about $141,644,000. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $50.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $206.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.45.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

