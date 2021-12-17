M&T Bank Corp Sells 10,586 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,586 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $142,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $280.02 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $276.83 and a 1-year high of $339.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $303.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.32.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

