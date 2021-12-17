M&T Bank Corp Sells 51,074 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,950,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,074 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 1.2% of M&T Bank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $256,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $142.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.76 and a 200-day moving average of $137.68. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

