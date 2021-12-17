M&T Bank Corp Trims Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $46,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $624.42.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $661.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $260.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $666.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $623.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $563.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

