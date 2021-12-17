MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

Posted by on Dec 17th, 2021

UBS Group upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MTUAY. Citigroup upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of MTUAY stock opened at $93.84 on Tuesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of $91.69 and a 12-month high of $134.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.69 and its 200 day moving average is $115.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 1.56.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

Read More: Blockchain

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.