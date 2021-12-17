MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MTUAY. Citigroup upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of MTUAY stock opened at $93.84 on Tuesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of $91.69 and a 12-month high of $134.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.69 and its 200 day moving average is $115.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 1.56.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

