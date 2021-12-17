Mueller Industries (LON:MLI) Sets New 12-Month High at $197.00

Mueller Industries, Inc. (LON:MLI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 197 ($2.60) and last traded at GBX 193.50 ($2.56), with a volume of 649711 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 194 ($2.56).

MLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.64) price target on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.64) price target on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 220 ($2.91) price target for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.23. The company has a market cap of £574.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.38 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

About Mueller Industries (LON:MLI)

Since 1917, Mueller Industries companies have built a well-earned reputation for providing high-quality products. Through its various operations and brands, the company now supplies a global audience with a broad offering of products. Mueller’s companies support many different markets, industries, customers, and channels.

