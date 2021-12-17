MurAll (PAINT) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. MurAll has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and approximately $75,579.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MurAll has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One MurAll coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004625 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00040256 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.55 or 0.00206069 BTC.

MurAll Coin Profile

PAINT is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,239,107,897 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

MurAll Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MurAll should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MurAll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

