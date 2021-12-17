Myriad Hits Market Cap of $1.70 Million (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. Myriad has a market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $747.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Myriad has traded down 35.8% against the dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 66.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000036 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 2,632.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.98 or 0.00001481 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 1,213,265,171.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,810,316,250 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.