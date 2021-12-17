Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.41 Million

Analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will post $31.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.31 million to $31.50 million. Napco Security Technologies posted sales of $27.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year sales of $130.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $127.60 million to $134.36 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $146.60 million, with estimates ranging from $140.60 million to $152.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Napco Security Technologies.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSSC. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth about $107,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 363.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 102,075.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSSC traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.68. The stock had a trading volume of 116,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,043. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $25.27 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day moving average is $40.05. The firm has a market cap of $893.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.