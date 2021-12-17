Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 1,346 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingredion stock opened at $96.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 0.83. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $73.82 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 2.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 107.88%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ingredion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

