Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Naples Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,201 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $34,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $43,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $44,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.45.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $190.79 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $188.00 and a one year high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $112.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $212.06 and its 200-day moving average is $223.06.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

