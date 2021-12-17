Naples Global Advisors LLC Purchases 2,053 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 0.7% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,752 shares of company stock worth $34,342,687 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist upped their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.69.

NYSE ABBV opened at $131.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $232.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $101.55 and a one year high of $133.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

