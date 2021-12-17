National Grid (LON:NG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $943.67

National Grid plc (LON:NG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 943.67 ($12.47) and traded as high as GBX 1,060.20 ($14.01). National Grid shares last traded at GBX 1,055.40 ($13.95), with a volume of 4,688,921 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($13.48) to GBX 1,050 ($13.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,048.17 ($13.85).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 960.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 944.49. The firm has a market cap of £37.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 17.21 ($0.23) per share. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.57%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

