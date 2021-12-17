Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) Short Interest Update

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 57.5% from the November 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NTZ stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.37. 11,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,073. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.33. The stock has a market cap of $168.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.82 and a beta of 1.72. Natuzzi has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $23.11.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $120.03 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTZ. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Natuzzi by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Natuzzi in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Natuzzi in the third quarter worth about $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natuzzi in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natuzzi in the third quarter worth about $195,000. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

