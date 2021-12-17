Navellier & Associates Inc. Has $315,000 Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

ABR stock opened at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 33.04 and a quick ratio of 33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 78.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.28%. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.76%.

In related news, Director William C. Green purchased 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $44,418.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

