Navellier & Associates Inc. Invests $556,000 in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Transcat by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Transcat by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Transcat by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 235,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,331,000 after buying an additional 88,545 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Transcat by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 788,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,540,000 after buying an additional 163,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Transcat alerts:

Shares of TRNS opened at $91.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.49. Transcat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.74. The firm has a market cap of $685.28 million, a P/E ratio of 59.18, a PEG ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.74.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $50.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRNS. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.21.

In other Transcat news, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $84,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total transaction of $135,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $3,323,420. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.