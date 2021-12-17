Navellier & Associates Inc. Sells 700 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

Navellier & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 118.1% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 44,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 24,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 92,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBDU opened at $26.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.69. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

