NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.53

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.53 and last traded at $26.47, with a volume of 758838 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.
The stock has a market cap of $582.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.55.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NeoGames in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NeoGames by 52.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in NeoGames during the second quarter worth $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NeoGames by 131.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in NeoGames during the third quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.
NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
