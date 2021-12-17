NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.53

NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.53 and last traded at $26.47, with a volume of 758838 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $582.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.55.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). NeoGames had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $11.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NeoGames in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NeoGames by 52.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in NeoGames during the second quarter worth $61,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NeoGames by 131.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in NeoGames during the third quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

