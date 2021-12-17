Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Lowered to $470.00 at Benchmark

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $485.00 to $470.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $668.11.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $591.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $647.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $579.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.81 billion, a PE ratio of 53.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. Netflix has a 1-year low of $478.54 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,070 shares of company stock valued at $79,525,491. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,627,620,000 after purchasing an additional 113,836 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,510,833,000 after purchasing an additional 269,856 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,217,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,067,201,000 after purchasing an additional 36,951 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,982,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,249,134,000 after acquiring an additional 108,782 shares during the last quarter. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

