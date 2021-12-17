New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $759,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.8% in the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 5,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.3% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 84,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.63.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $125.93 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.02. The firm has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

