New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Has $302,000 Stock Position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,904 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,467,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,438,032,000 after buying an additional 671,463 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,944,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,590,000 after buying an additional 239,501 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,800,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,804,000 after buying an additional 546,822 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,574,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,551,000 after buying an additional 113,600 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,248,000 after buying an additional 1,569,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BNS opened at $68.08 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 46.32%.

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.90.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

