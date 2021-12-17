New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Purchases 10,676 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 35,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $80.31 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $66.83 and a 52 week high of $85.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

