New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Purchases 732 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $618,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 146,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.6% during the second quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 14.7% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 24,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $61.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.90.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

