New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 79,703 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 648,551 shares.The stock last traded at $21.32 and had previously closed at $22.30.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -77.97 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.60.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $304.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. New Fortress Energy’s revenue was up 122.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -137.93%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFE. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $712,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 266.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 23.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the second quarter valued at about $466,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

