New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 5,023 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,417 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,023 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $7,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 7.2% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 42,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $376,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 171,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,168,000 after buying an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.6% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,941,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $71.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.92. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.40 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $282.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Prosperity Bancshares’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

