New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires New Stake in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 91,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,163,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GXO. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $54,180,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $41,546,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $9,212,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $8,206,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth $7,724,000. 2.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $85.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.09. GXO Logistics Inc has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

