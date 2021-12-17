New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $7.83 Million Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Donaldson worth $7,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Natixis bought a new stake in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,392,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Donaldson by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Donaldson by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,321,000 after purchasing an additional 210,228 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Donaldson by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 21,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

NYSE DCI opened at $58.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.76 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.57 and a 200-day moving average of $62.21.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

In other news, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $220,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

