New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $7,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in Lumentum by 80.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 1,196.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Lumentum by 32.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Lumentum by 54.8% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 21.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 26,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total transaction of $2,442,204.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $96,536.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,499 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James downgraded Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

LITE stock opened at $102.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.81. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

