New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 203,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $8,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,729 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,823 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 126.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,683 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 34,056.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,433,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,069,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SKX shares. Rowe raised Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Williams Capital raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

SKX stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.50. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.