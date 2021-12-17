Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Newmont by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Newmont by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,930,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,530,797,000 after buying an additional 253,225 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Newmont by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 16,255 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Newmont by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,723,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,612,000 after buying an additional 358,368 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after buying an additional 40,526 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on NEM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Shares of NEM opened at $59.00 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $75.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.25. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,695. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

