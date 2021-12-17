NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $88.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.25.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $77.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.72. NexPoint Residential Trust has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $80.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -97.69 and a beta of 1.01.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $348,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 28,813 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

