NFTb (NFTB) Trading Up 31.4% This Week

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. In the last week, NFTb has traded up 31.4% against the U.S. dollar. NFTb has a market cap of $32.99 million and $3.07 million worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTb coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000659 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00052938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,880.60 or 0.08231915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00076951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,043.82 or 0.99794046 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00050855 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002724 BTC.

NFTb Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

NFTb Coin Trading

