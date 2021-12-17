NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NGL Energy Partners LP is a limited partnership operating a vertically-integrated propane business with three operating segments: retail propane; wholesale supply and marketing; and midstream. The Retail Propane segment engages in retail marketing, sale, and distribution of propane, including the sale and lease of propane tanks, equipment, and supplies to residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers through customer service locations. The Wholesale Supply and Marketing segment supplies propane and other natural gas liquids, as well as provides related storage to retailers, wholesalers, and refiners. The Midstream segment involves in the delivery of propane from pipelines or trucks to propane terminals and transfers the propane to third-party transport trucks for delivery to retailers, wholesalers, or other consumers. NGL Energy Partners LP is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma. “

Shares of NGL stock opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.63. NGL Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $4.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill purchased 40,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $89,646.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Ciolek bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $87,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 350,000 shares of company stock valued at $716,802 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 35.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

