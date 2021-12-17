nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Hits New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $23.61 and last traded at $23.62, with a volume of 18797 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.15.

Specifically, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $3,616,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 7,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $192,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,006 shares of company stock worth $4,251,394. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on nLIGHT in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.74 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.81.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $72.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in nLIGHT by 212.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in nLIGHT by 11.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in nLIGHT by 53.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in nLIGHT by 84.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in nLIGHT in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

