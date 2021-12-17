Norcros (LON:NXR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 308 ($4.07). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 305 ($4.03), with a volume of 640,738 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXR. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.15) price target on shares of Norcros in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.15) price target on shares of Norcros in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Norcros alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 309.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 306.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of £247.03 million and a P/E ratio of 9.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. Norcros’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

Norcros Company Profile (LON:NXR)

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Norcros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norcros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.