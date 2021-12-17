Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €10.50 ($11.80) to €11.20 ($12.58) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 115 to SEK 120 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 108 to SEK 111 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordea Bank Abp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.16.

Get Nordea Bank Abp alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NRDBY opened at $11.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $13.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93. The stock has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.14.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 36.84% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp engages in the provision of full-services banking services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Banking; Business Banking; Large Corporates and Institutions; and Asset and Wealth Management. The Personal Banking segment offers the household customers financial services and solutions through internet and mobile bank, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordea Bank Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordea Bank Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.