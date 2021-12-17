Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Acquired by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NDSN. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $248.85 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $258.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.22). Nordson had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 15.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.06%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

