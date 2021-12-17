North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “North American Construction Group Ltd. provides heavy construction and mining services primarily in Canada. It offers services to large oil, natural gas and resource companies. American Construction Group Ltd, formerly known as North American Energy Partners Inc., is based in Alberta, United States. “

NOA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.69.

NYSE:NOA opened at $13.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83. North American Construction Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $131.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

