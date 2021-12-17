Northstar Asset Management LLC Acquires 530 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for 1.1% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6,413.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,595,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,536 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,534,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,958,000 after buying an additional 997,541 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,493,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,208,000 after buying an additional 418,803 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 213,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after buying an additional 92,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,247,000 after buying an additional 45,274 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.29. 1,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,332. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.53. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $116.81 and a 1-year high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

