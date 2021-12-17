Northstar Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,648,000 after buying an additional 143,334 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,449,000 after buying an additional 141,550 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 52.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,172,000 after buying an additional 82,901 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 447.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 74,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after buying an additional 61,258 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 19,694.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 53,371 shares during the period.

Shares of VIS traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.36. The company had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,017. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $164.52 and a 52-week high of $208.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $199.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.81.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

