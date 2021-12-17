Northstar Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.03. The stock had a trading volume of 19,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,467. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $142.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.79 and a 200 day moving average of $221.63.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

