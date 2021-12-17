Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NWBI opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57. Northwest Bancshares has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $127.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.23 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.36%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

In related news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $203,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $100,296.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,476 shares of company stock worth $152,521 and have sold 46,304 shares worth $654,323. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

