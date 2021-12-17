Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the November 15th total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, EVP John F. Carmody sold 1,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $27,567.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis J. Critelli sold 5,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $158,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,250 shares of company stock worth $224,821 in the last quarter. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWFL. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Norwood Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norwood Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Norwood Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in Norwood Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Norwood Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NWFL opened at $25.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $212.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.52. Norwood Financial has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $29.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.12 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 29.88%.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

